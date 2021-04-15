Thousands raised in memory of Dumfries cyclist who died in collision

More than £9,000 has been raised online to help pay for the funeral of a cyclist who died after a collision with a van in Dumfries and Galloway.

Helen Renton, 44, has been described as 'awe inspiring'. She was riding her bike near Mainsriddle, on the route to Dalbeattie, just after 1 o'clock on Sunday 11 April when she was involved in a crash. Police said the she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suzi Sherrin, organiser of the fundraiser, said: "I am hoping to raise money to help with the inevitable funeral costs and to try and give her partner Chris and their wee boy Charlie a wee bit of help in the coming months. Helen also leaves behind her older children Jack and Alice.

"Helen simply loved life! She is a mother, daughter, midwife, friend and cycling fanatic! Her passion for cycling whilst raising money for charity was simply awe inspiring. She is loved by many and will be so sadly missed."

Police are still appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward. Sergeant Leigh McCulloch said: “I’d ask anyone who was recording with dash cam on the A710 who may have captured either the van or bicycle prior to the crash, to check their systems and provide officers with any relevant footage as soon as possible.”