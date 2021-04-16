Extreme wildfire warning for south west Scotland

Wildfire warning for Scotland Credit: The European Forest Fire Information System

A very high to extreme risk of wildfire is in place across North-East, East and Central Scotland until 17 April. An extreme risk of wildfire is also in place across Western Scotland from 15 – 17 April.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has urged people who live within or who may enter rural environments to exercise caution.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife; and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

Local Senior Officer Bruce Farquharson says, "We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

"Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

"These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere."