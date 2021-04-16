Last chance for people in Cumbria to share views on new council system

People living in Cumbria and beyond are being encouraged to have their say on how to redraw the map of the county.

The UK government says simplifying the council system could yeild better value for money and improve services. The consultation on four different proposals closes on Monday April 19.

The four proposals are:

One single council for the whole county, proposed by Cumbria County Council.

Two councils - one for The Bay (Barrow, Lancaster and South Lakeland) and one for North Cumbria (Allerdale, Carlisle, Copeland and Eden), proposed by Barrow Borough Council and South Lakeland District Council.

Two councils - one for North Cumbria (Allerdale, Carlisle and Eden) and one for South Cumbria (Barrow, Copeland and South Lakeland), proposed by Carlisle City Council and Eden District Council.

Two councils - one for West Cumbria (Allerdale, Carlisle, Copeland) and one for East Cumbria (Barrow, Eden, South Lakeland), proposed by Allerdale Borough Council and Copeland Borough Council.

Take part in the consultation here.