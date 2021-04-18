Injured walker airlifted from Striding Edge

A 60-year old man has been airlifted from Helvellyn's difficult and rocky traverse, Striding Edge, after breaking his ankle.

The walker from the North East had slipped while traversing the ridge in warm, sunny conditions shortly before 2pm on Saturday 17th April.

Sixteen members of Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team began a four-hour mission to go to his aid, assessing his condition and splinting his ankle. However, as the area is so remote, the team requested the help of the Coastguard to get the casualty off the mountain.

A rescue helicopter was scrambled from Prestwick to winch the man off the rocky ledge before flying him to the Cumberland Infirmary, where he was found to have a fracture to his right ankle.