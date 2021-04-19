500 stalking cases reported in Cumbria last year

More than 500 cases of stalking were reported in Cumbria last year, according to Cumbria Police. Of the 506 reported crimes, 74% of these were domestic related.

As part of National Stalking Awareness Week, the force is trying to raise awareness of what constitutes stalking and to encourage victims to come forward.

Stalking behaviours can include:

contacting/attempting to contact the victim

publishing statements or material about the victim

monitoring the victim (including online)

loitering in a public or private place

interfering with property

watching or spying

These can happen both in person and online.

Constabulary lead for Stalking and Vulnerability, Detective Superintendent Dan St Quintin said:“Becoming a victim of stalking can happen to anyone, at any time. It not only affects the victim but it also can affect their family, friends and colleagues. That’s why awareness campaigns like this are so important.

“Understanding what stalking behaviours are, can boost the confidence of victims to come forward and report concerns to police as soon as they arise. We take all reports of stalking or harassment and coercive & controlling behaviour seriously. All reports are thoroughly investigated, and support and safeguarding will be provided.

Stalking doesn’t have to involve big incidents, although it of course can. All acts of stalking are unlawful. If it is happening repeatedly and it is fixated, obsessive, and unwanted, then it is stalking, and it is a very serious criminal offence. Detective Superintendent Dan St Quintin

“Everyone has the right to live their life without fear. The nature of this type of crime is particularly distressing because the perpetrator is directly targeting a person. Stalking can have a devastating effect on a victim and their loved ones, and we will continue to work hard to bring anyone found responsible to justice.

“Anyone can fall victim to stalking and we would encourage anyone who is concerned about stalking, harassment or coercive and controlling behaviour to report it to the police immediately.

Constabulary lead for Cumbria’s, Call it Out campaign, Chief Superintendent Sarah Jackson said:

“Stalking Awareness Week is a fantastic opportunity for us to get conversations going and raise vital awareness of reporting and support services.

“Whilst we were rated as ‘Good’ by HMICFRS, for keeping people safe, we understand that personal experiences or concerns can lead to people feeling unsafe.

“Last month we launched our ‘Call it Out’ campaign, with a survey to listen to lived experiences of women and their views on personal safety in Cumbria. The survey sought to understand the concerns of women across the county and use this to address behaviour and crime that must be challenged.

“Whilst anyone can be a victim of sexual violence, stalking and harassment, offences are overwhelmingly committed by males against females.

“If you have any concerns around your safety or the safety of someone else, I urge you to get in touch. We are here to listen and to support you”.

Stalking can take place online Credit: PA

National Stalking Awareness week (19th – 25th April) was started by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, a national stalking charity. It is designed to to raise awareness of stalking, reporting and the support services available to victims.

Anyone who would like to report an incident of stalking, or concerns, should call Cumbria Police on 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

To report a crime completely anonymously, contact independent charity, CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111.