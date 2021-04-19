Errors found in D&G postal vote packs

Errors have been identified with some Scottish election postal vote packs in Dumfries and Galloway.

The council says the fault affects "a very small number" of papers, like the one below.

Wording asking people to fill in their date of birth was missing.

In a statement, the Returning Officer for Dumfries and Galloway Fiona Lees said, "I have been made aware that a very small number of postal vote packs issued for the Scottish Parliament 2021 election, did not include the text "My date of birth is" on the postal vote statement.

"I have taken prompt action to rectify this matter and retrieve these packs, so that the matter can be addressed by IDOX our print contractor. Replacements packs will be issued.

I have consulted with elections management board and the electoral commission for Scotland and they are satisfied with the action I am taking."