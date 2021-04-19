Police appeal after 14-year-old seriously injured in A76 crash

Police are appealing for information following a serious crash in Dumfries. The incident happened around 2.45pm on Saturday, 17 April, on the A76 Dumfries to Kilmarnock road, near to the junction with C6N road towards Loch Ettrick.

The crash involved a grey Audi A6 and a pedestrian.

A 14-year-old teenage girl, the pedestrian, was seriously injured and was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Children’s Hospital. She remains in a stable condition. The driver and occupants of the Audi were uninjured. Officers remained on the scene for several hours to for a collision investigation to be carried out and the road reopened around 10pm. Sergeant Jonathan Edgar of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquires into this crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forwards. “I would ask motorists using the A76 on Saturday afternoon and who may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible. “I’d like to thank those members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene, along with our emergency service colleague who attended the incident.” Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2221 of 17 April.