Secondary school pupils in the Scottish Borders have returned to the classroom full-time today.

In Dumfries and Galloway and several other council areas, schools returned last week, but for most pupils in Scotland this will be the first full week that students have had in classrooms since December. Students in the Borders have been been studying via 'blended learning', a mix of in person and online teaching.

There is no longer a need for them to adhere to strict 2m social distancing but other measures have been strengthened.

Face masks must be worn in all communal areas and on school transport, and all pupils are now being offered twice-weekly lateral flow tests.

Students who are shielding have been advised to stay at home until 26 April.

Primary pupils returned full-time in stages during February and March, while most high school students were receiving part time face-to-face lessons.