Video report by Hannah McNulty.

Around 3,000 'thank you' cards have been delivered to NHS staff at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary.

Schools and businesses across the county got involved to show their appreciation for workers who have been on the frontline throughout the pandemic.

Key worker Cameron Stewart, from Penrith, came up with the idea. He told ITV Border: "I wanted to really tap into the good nature of our community and ask them to do something where we could give our thanks and gratitude to the incredible NHS staff."