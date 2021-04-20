Three eggs spotted in osprey nest at South Lakeland nature reserve

A third egg has been spotted in the nest of two ospreys who are residing at a South Cumbrian nature reserve.

The pair of breeding birds successfully raised and fledged two chicks last year, and returned to Foulshaw Moss Nature Reserve, near Witherslack, on Friday 26 March.

Cumbria Wildlife Trust have been observing the activity of the nest and say the female bird is looking after three eggs.

You can watch the ospreys live by visiting this website.