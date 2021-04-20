Time capsules will be buried at each end of a world-famous bridge linking the Scotland and England, it has been announced.

It is hoped the project will capture memories of the Union Chain Bridge and, once unearthed in 120 years time, will give future generations an insight into 2021 life.

Matt Storey from Museums Northumberland explained: “This is a really exciting part of this whole scheme and something I’m sure will attract a lot of interest. “Local residents of all ages will be invited to develop and decide on the material to be included in the capsules – one for each side of the border.

"The main themes for the contents of the time capsule will be people’s memories of the bridge and why it is important to them, information about the community and what it’s like to live in 2021, documents about the bridge work and submissions from partner schools. "Some bridge memories have already been collected during the bicentenary celebrations and we seek to continue this - with people’s memories recorded on postcards for inclusion in the time capsules.”

Due to restoration work, the bridge has recently been cut at the site for the first time in centuries, breaking the link between Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.

Repair work is currently being undertaken to fix the historic landmark and keep it in the best condition possible.

The time capsules will be planted at either end of the bridge to mark the restoration completion.

It is hoped people will able to cross the Union Chain Bridge once more early next year.