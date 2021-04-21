Did you know the tale of 'The Three Bears' was penned in Keswick?

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Kate Walby.

A large mural in Keswick of Goldilocks and the Three Bears has been unveiled which aims to capitalise on the town's links with the tale.

The original story was written in the town, penned at Greta Hall where the writer Robert Southey lived for 40 years.

Southey was primarily a scholar and a poet and had a library of 14,000 books. He was also an historian and wrote a book called the History of Brazil.

After moving due to the death of his first child, he rented a house in the middle of Keswick with English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge. The pair became related after marrying sisters.

Robert was buried in Keswick, and his grave is still maintained by the Brazilian government.

Inside St Kentigern's church is a monument in to him, with an inscription written by Lake District poet William Wordsworth.

A bus stop mural on Penrith Road depicts Southey's most famous work and aims to get people talking about why exactly it is there.