Fewer than five new Covid cases recorded in Dumfries and Galloway last week

Fewer than five new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Dumfries and Galloway last week.

From those cases a total of 17 close contacts were identified and advised to self-isolate - 12 more people than had been traced the previous week.

Furthermore, nearly 40% of all adults within the region have now received both their first and second Covid-19 vaccinations.

As of 21 April, a total of 46,603 second dose vaccinations have taken place.

Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “We’ve seen a fantastic reduction in COVID-19 cases in the region, and vaccination undoubtedly offers the best prospect of a return towards something more like normality – and we’re seeing an easing of restrictions.

"However, we’re going to be living with the coronavirus for the foreseeable future, and for the short-term at least we all need to continue sticking to the rules.”