National Trust for Scotland plan to reopen sites in region

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has set out plans to reopen its castles, houses, museums, visitors centres, cafes and shops from Monday.

Scotland will move to Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions on April 26, allowing tourist attractions to open for the first time since December.

NTS chief executive Philip Long said: "Everyone at the trust is looking forward to welcoming our visitors back to the beautiful places we protect.

"With the easing of travel restrictions across mainland Scotland, people are eager to visit the places that they love and our teams are hard at work preparing for reopening to give everyone a warm and, of course, safe welcome.

"We'll be reopening more of our built heritage in late May and across summer and our charity is very grateful to all of those whose support and generosity means we can reopen more properties than we'd thought would have been possible this year.

"So many people love these places and after such a difficult year, all of us at the trust are pleased to be able to share this positive news, and so many of our special places once again."

A full list is available on the trust website, https://www.nts.org.uk/, with visitors advised not to travel without pre-booking on each property's website.