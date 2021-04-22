Bowel Cancer Awareness Month: 'I wouldn't be here if it hadn't been for that test'
Video report by Bruce McKenzie
A man from Dumfries and Galloway who says he owes his life to a routine cancer screening is urging everyone eligible to take up the offer.
Eleven years ago John Withers heard the words no-one wants to hear from a doctor. He had bowel cancer.
In the UK, someone is diagnosed with the disease every 15 minutes and a person dies from every half hour.
Bowel cancer is our second deadliest cancer but is treatable and curable if caught early enough. The disease is more common in the over 50s but affects people of all ages.
Thousands could be living with undiagnosed cancer in Scotland, charity warns
Cumbrian woman diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer raises awareness of disease
Speaking to ITV Border, John said: "There's something about the word 'cancer' of what it conjures up.
"Now, I think we've made progress, particularly in bowel cancer because if it's detected at a very early stage then it's a very treatable disease and you can live a full life - as I am."
John says he owes his life to routine screening and wants everyone eligible to take up the test when asked.
He said: "I do think there is general reluctance for men to do the test. The new test is a simple little stick and you only have to do this test once - it's simple, it's quick, and easy."
If it wasn't for the bowel screening, I wouldn't be having this conversation today.
As soon as his recovery was underway he just wanted to give something back to the healthcare system
He went on to volunteer and now tours the country, sharing a simple message with thousands of people.
"Please, please take the test," John pleads. "It can save your life and it certainly saved mine. I wouldn't be sitting here today speaking to anybody if it hadn't been for that test."
Symptoms of bowel cancer
Blood coming from your bottom or in your stools
Obvious change in bowel habit
Weight loss you can't explain
Extreme tiredness
Lump and/or pain in your tummy
Amy Lea spoke with Genevieve Edwards from Bowel Cancer UK about the importance of routine testing.
Sources of information about bowel cancer