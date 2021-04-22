In pictures: Celebrating the beautiful ITV Border region on Earth Day

As the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we've chosen some incredible photographs showcasing the beauty of Cumbria, Dumfries & Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Scottish Borders

Leaderfoot Viaduct, also known as the Drygrange Viaduct, over the River Tweed near Melrose. Credit: PA
A small cottage surrounded by oil seed-rape in a field, Scottish borders. Credit: PA
Surfers on Belhaven beach near Dunbar in the Scottish Borders after the sun set. Credit: PA
The small footbridge from Belhaven beach near Dunbar in the Scottish Borders after the sun set. Credit: PA
Salmon leap through the Ettrick Water near Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders. Credit: PA

Dumfries and Galloway

Starlings fill the sky over Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: PA
Red Squirrel eating from it's hand while standing on a moss covered rock, Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: PA
Sunset in Grenta, Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: PA
Port William, Dumfries and Galloway Credit: PA
Seashells Sitting On A Rock Covered With Lichen, Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: PA

Cumbria

Morning sunrise spotlights the landscapes in Borrowdale in the Lake District. Credit: PA
Great Gable and Scafell Pike (right) in Wasdale Head at Wast Water in the Lake District, Cumbria. Credit: PA
The view from the summit of Latrigg, Keswick. Credit: PA
Sheep gazing on the Hardknott Pass in the Lake District, Cumbria. Credit: PA

  • Send your photos to btvnews@itv.com