In pictures: Celebrating the beautiful ITV Border region on Earth Day

Thursday April 22, 2021

As the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we've chosen some incredible photographs showcasing the beauty of Cumbria, Dumfries & Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Scottish Borders

Leaderfoot Viaduct, also known as the Drygrange Viaduct, over the River Tweed near Melrose. Credit: PA 

A small cottage surrounded by oil seed-rape in a field, Scottish borders. Credit: PA

Surfers on Belhaven beach near Dunbar in the Scottish Borders after the sun set. Credit: PA

The small footbridge from Belhaven beach near Dunbar in the Scottish Borders after the sun set. Credit: PA

Salmon leap through the Ettrick Water near Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders. Credit: PA

Dumfries and Galloway

Starlings fill the sky over Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: PA

Red Squirrel eating from it's hand while standing on a moss covered rock, Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: PA

Sunset in Grenta, Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: PA

Port William, Dumfries and Galloway Credit: PA

Seashells Sitting On A Rock Covered With Lichen, Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: PA

Cumbria

Morning sunrise spotlights the landscapes in Borrowdale in the Lake District. Credit: PA

Great Gable and Scafell Pike (right) in Wasdale Head at Wast Water in the Lake District, Cumbria. Credit: PA

The view from the summit of Latrigg, Keswick. Credit: PA

Sheep gazing on the Hardknott Pass in the Lake District, Cumbria. Credit: PA

Send your photos to btvnews@itv.com