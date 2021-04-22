Tonight's programme comes from. Stranraer. We report on the issues that matter in the race to represent Galloway and West Dumfries at Holyrood. With Stranraer dubbed the forgotten town by local campaigners who say its needs are ignored, we ask what can be done to put the area back on the map. We report on Labour's plan for a post pandemic recovery and their new leader's plea to call time on the old politics. And we continue our interviews with party leaders. Peter MacMahon questions Michelle Ballantyne from Reform UK and Donald MacKay of UKIP.

