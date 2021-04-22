For the third of our constituency reports, we're in Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire.

The last vote here was in the 2017 by-election, sparked when local MP John Lamont stepped down to fight for his seat at Westminister.

Rachael Hamilton held the seat for the Scottish Conservatives, securing more than half the vote. The SNP were runners up, followed by Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Representing Border's Matty Sutton has more.

The candidates standing in Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire for the election on 6th May are:

Ian Davidson - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party x

Rachael Hamilton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party x

Barbra Harvie - Scottish Green Party

Jenny Claire Marr - Scottish Liberal Democrats x

Jesse Rae - Independent

Paul Wheelhouse - Scottish National Party (SNP) x

