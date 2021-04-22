The last of our special reports profiling the constituencies in our area ahead of the Scottish Parliament election on the 6th May 2021.

The sprawling seat of Galloway and West Dumfries ranges from the Rhins of Galloway to the River Nith.

At the last election the Conservatives almost doubled their majority. This time, it looks set to be a close contest.

Watch Greg Hoare's report

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The candidates standing in Galloway and West Dumfries for the election on 6th May are:

Finlay Carson - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Archie Dryburgh - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

Emma Harper - SNP

Iain William McDonald - Scottish Liberal Democrats