Boy runs 10km dressed as Dennis the Mennis to support bereavement charity

Video report by Kate Walby

A boy from Cumbria has put on a Dennis The Menace costume to run 10km around his school playground to raise money for a charity which helps bereaved families.

Shaun Mayall, who attends Cockermouth School, was just three when his father took his own life - a tragic event which he has never hidden from anyone.

Dressed as Dad's favourite character, he took on the 10km challenge to raise awareness about suicide and thank the team who have been there for him and his mum.

He set out to raise £101, but has well and truly smashed that target with the pot now standing at £5,000.