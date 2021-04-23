Crews attend wildfire at Whinlatter Forest Park

A section of Whinlatter Forest park in the Lake District is on fire.

These pictures taken by a viewer show the blaze is on the Thornthwaite side of the popular visitor attraction, above the A66, near Keswick.

Smoke can be seen for miles around and fire crews are currently at the scene.

The visitor centre is reported to have been closed while emergency services try to bring the fire under control.

Forestry England has urged visitors to protect Whinlatter by avoiding lighting BBQs or fires as the area is currently high risk. It is unclear how the blaze started at this time.

More on this as we get it.