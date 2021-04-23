'Life is too short, let's enjoy it': The Scottish grannies taking on Tiktok

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Jennifer Cordingley

When you first start scrolling through TikTok it may seem like a swarm of tech-savvy young people dancing to songs you've never heard of. But it might surprise you to know that there's an older group of users who are blowing up the platform.

People like grandmothers Babs Hogg and Sally Munro from Jedburgh, in the Scottish Borders, who are getting hundreds of views with every video they post.

They're using the popular social media app to share funny and uplifting clips of them lip-syncing their favourite songs.

Hundreds of people have watched Babs and Sally's videos on TikTok. Credit: TikTok

After losing three sisters within five months, the pair decided 'life was too short' and they wanted to enjoy themselves.

The dancing duo had to be convinced to get in front of the camera at first, but haven't looked back since.

Sally said: "My niece has TikTok on her phone and she said 'do I fancy doing a TikTok?' Well, it was a big no at first. She put it on Facebook and from there it has escalated. We lost three sisters in five months, we thought life is too short let's enjoy it and have fun."

Credit: ITV News

The sisters have been using props and costumes they find around the house, donated items and even their husband's clothes to use in videos as well as some unusual accessories.

Called TwoCrazyGrannys on the app, the pair now can't leave the house without being recognised.

They have performed everything from Laurel and Hardy, Elton John and Kiki Dee, and even Sonny and Cher.

When it's safe to do so, the grannies want to perform at the care home where Sally works, taking this show on the road.