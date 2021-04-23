Carlisle fire: Smoke seen for miles as large fire burns on industrial estate

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Footage by @BenMuzz

Smoke can be seen for miles as a large fire at an industrial estate burns in Carlisle.

Fire crews from Carlisle East and Carlisle West, were mobilised to reports of a scrap yard on fire, at Willowholme, behind the Cumberland Infirmary, at 13:45pm.

The blaze involves a large amount of scrap and waste, with seven fire engines and a water bowser tackling the flames.

People are urged to stay away from the area while emergency services are on site and those living in the area are asked to keep windows closed.

More on this as we get it.