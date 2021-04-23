South of Scotland prepares for major easing of lockdown restrictions

Businesses and shoppers across southern Scotland are preparing for a major easing of lockdown restrictions.

From Monday, the hospitality industry, shops and gyms can reopen, and non-essential cross-border travel to England and other parts of the UK will be allowed again.

During a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, the First Minister said the continued suppression of the virus and the success of the vaccine rollout means some restrictions can be lifted.

  • What's changing in Scotland from Monday 26 April?

Occasions - Funerals and weddings, including wakes and receptions, will be allowed to take place with up to 50 people - but no alcohol may be served.

Children who have been shielding can also return to school.

Shielding - Those who have been shielding will, from Monday, be allowed to return to work, if they can not work from home.

Tourist accommodation can reopen and welcome back visitors.

Travel - Travel across the border to England and Wales will be allowed once more.

Six people can meet indoors in hospitality settings, too, but must be from a maximum of two households.

Socialising - People can meet outside in groups of up to six from six different households.

Hospitality will need to close at 8pm indoors and 10pm outdoors - with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.

Hospitality and retail - Scots will, from Monday, be allowed to visit cafes, restaurants and beer gardens while shops, gyms, beauty parlours, libraries and museums will be permitted to reopen.