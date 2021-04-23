South of Scotland prepares for major easing of lockdown restrictions

Businesses and shoppers across southern Scotland are preparing for a major easing of lockdown restrictions.

From Monday, the hospitality industry, shops and gyms can reopen, and non-essential cross-border travel to England and other parts of the UK will be allowed again.

During a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, the First Minister said the continued suppression of the virus and the success of the vaccine rollout means some restrictions can be lifted.

What's changing in Scotland from Monday 26 April?

Occasions - Funerals and weddings, including wakes and receptions, will be allowed to take place with up to 50 people - but no alcohol may be served.

Children who have been shielding can also return to school.

Shielding - Those who have been shielding will, from Monday, be allowed to return to work, if they can not work from home.

Tourist accommodation can reopen and welcome back visitors.

Travel - Travel across the border to England and Wales will be allowed once more.

Borders Beauty Studio in Galashiels. Credit: PA

Six people can meet indoors in hospitality settings, too, but must be from a maximum of two households.

Socialising - People can meet outside in groups of up to six from six different households.

Hospitality will need to close at 8pm indoors and 10pm outdoors - with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.

Hospitality and retail - Scots will, from Monday, be allowed to visit cafes, restaurants and beer gardens while shops, gyms, beauty parlours, libraries and museums will be permitted to reopen.