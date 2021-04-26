Hospital visiting restrictions ease in Dumfries and Galloway

Visiting restrictions are being eased at hospitals in Dumfries and Galloway.

One named person will be able to visit inpatients, during the course of their time in hospital, for the first time since visiting was suspended nationally on Boxing Day last year.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway ask people planning to see a relative or friend in hospital to speak to the ward's charge nurse beforehand.

Visiting is limited to one person per patient. Credit: PA

Medical Director Dr Kenneth Donaldson said: “The benefits to patients of routinely being able to receive visitors is well-documented, and something we’re very pleased to see return. However, I would ask that everyone be aware of the continuing restrictions which do apply.

“Most importantly, please note that visiting is limited to one named visitor for each patient at any time, and that people are directed not to visit if they are unwell or have been asked to quarantine.”

Anyone visiting a hospital must follow hand hygiene and hand washing advice, to don personal protective equipment as directed, and not to visit if experiencing symptoms of flu, coronavirus, or if feeling generally unwell.