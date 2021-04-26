Lockdown: What are the latest changes for people living in Southern Scotland?

Video report by Lewis Warner.

People in the south of Scotland will be able to visit cafes, beer gardens, non-essential shops and museums from today as the country's route map out of lockdown continues.

Scotland moves from Level 4 to Level 3 of the Scottish Government's five tiers of restrictions on April 26.

It marks the biggest day for changes since the country went back into lockdown on Boxing Day.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that the continued suppression of coronavirus and the success of the vaccine rollout meant some restrictions can be lifted on Monday.

What's changed?

Gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums can reopen along with cafes, restaurants and beer gardens.

Hospitality will need to close at 8pm indoors, with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.

People will be able to meet others for a meal or drink, with up to six people from two households allowed to socialise indoors in a public place such as a cafe or restaurant.

Other changes include the resumption of driving lessons and tests while close contact services, such as beauty parlours, can also return.

Weddings can also go ahead with 50 guests - but alcohol is not permitted. Credit: PA

Funerals and weddings - including post-funeral events and receptions - will be allowed to take place with up to 50 people and alcohol permitted.

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales will be permitted and tourist accommodation can welcome back visitors.

Non-essential work inside people's homes - such as painting, decorating or repairing - can take place.

Adults on the shielding list can return to the workplace if they cannot work from home, while children who have been shielding can go back to school.