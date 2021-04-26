Paraglider in hospital after crash-landing in Borders school playground

A paraglider is in hospital after crashing into a school playground in the Scottish Borders.

The man crash-landed at St Ronan's Primary School in Innerleithen on Sunday at about 3.40pm, police said.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended and a 59-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

"Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."