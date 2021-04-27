Carlisle bus drivers scoop £1m on EuroMillions

A group of bus drivers from Carlisle have scooped £1m on the Euromillons.

Ten Stagecoach drivers will each take home £100,000 after their ticket matched the UK Millionaire Maker code in the draw on 16 April.

They are all based at the Stagecoach Carlisle bus depot and include: Kenneth Devlin, Sherry Haughin, Kevin Davidson, David Taylor, Darren Robson, Philip Dunn, Les Kirkaldy, Scott Janczuk, John Nunn and company secretary Susan Kilgour.

Kevin, 50, said, “This is a life-changing sum of money for every single one of us and we all have different plans.

“Some of the syndicate initially thought they may retire – but then decided against it. We all love our jobs – some of us were even back in work the day we found out we had won.

"None of us would dream of cancelling our shifts – we think too much of our customers to do that and would never want to let anyone down.”