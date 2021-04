play-icon Created with Sketch.

A fundraising campaign is underway in Dumfries to repair a baby loss memorial that was damaged at the weekend.

The Tree of Tranquility - made of copper - was installed last year after more than £27,000 was raised in the community.

Police Scotland says a 15-year-old girl involved in the damage has been reported to Youth Justice.

Almost a £1,000 has already been raised for repair - with one local mum setting up an online bake sale.