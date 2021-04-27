Representing Border: 27.04.21

On tonight's election special the latest of our leader interviews. The Scottish Tory boss backs Boris Johnson over alleged COVID comments on piling bodies high. Peter MacMahon questions Douglas Ross on the Prime Minister's integrity, what constitutes a mandate for indyref2 and his claim the SNP policy on borders is in disarray. Also on the programme Greg Hoare has a roundup of the day's campaigning with the SNP leader in Wigtown and the Lib Dems Willie Rennie in Eyemouth, plus Green promises on national parks. And what price other manifesto promises? The analysis of party programmes that finds almost every leader is guilty of making unrealistic spending pledges. Peter speaks to David Phillips from the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

