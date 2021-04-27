Sturgeon 'really sick' over PM's alleged 'bodies pile high' comment

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The First Minister of Scotland has told ITV News that she 'feels sick' over alleged comments that Boris Johnson made.

The Prime Minister has denied that he said he would rather have “bodies pile high in their thousands” than implement a third coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on the Scottish election campaign trail in Dumfries and Galloway, Sturgeon said the accusations are 'all too believable'.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson denies the allegations. Credit: PA

She said: "They make me feel really sick that anybody would think something like that, let alone say it.

"I think for any human being to be so glib and crass about human life in the middle of a pandemic of an infectious virus is really despicable but for a prime minister charged with taking the decisions to lead the country as safely as possible through this it just beggars belief.

"Sadly my experience of him makes these allegations all too believable. He is somebody that seems to major on making throwaway statements that he thinks are clever or funny and everybody else finds crass."

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has defended the Prime Minister over the alleged comments.

Speaking to political editor Peter MacMahon today, Ross said: "They are unacceptable, appalling comments that the Prime Minister has said he didn't make.

"I believe him when he says he did not say those words."

He added: "The Prime Minister is somebody who is leading the United Kingdom through this pandemic and, indeed, we've seen jobs in Scotland protected through the UK government's furlough scheme.

"The fact that we're now looking at a way out of thee restrictions is because of the success of the UK's vaccination programme. These are all decisions taken by the Prime Minister and the UK Government"

When asked whether he is a man of integrity and honour, Ross said: "I do believe the Prime Minister when he said he did not make those appalling remarks that have been attributed to him."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Credit: PA

Labour and the Lib Dems also condemned the reported remarks, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar saying: "This reported comment is repugnant and deeply distressing.

"More than 10,000 families in Scotland and 130,000 families across the UK are grieving the loss of a loved one."

Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael said: "If this quote is correct, it is a truly atrocious comment from an atrocious Prime Minister."

Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie said: "Boris Johnson isn't somebody I regard as being fit for high office in the UK or in any country, but I think that if the allegations about the language that he's accused to have been using turn out to be true, then that view - that he's unfit for office - will be unquestionable.

"I think it will be a generally accepted position that if somebody, if they had used that language, cannot continue in the job."

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston says witnesses are willing to come forward at some point, and even speak under oath, should the PM continue to deny the comment.

Boris Johnson will address his Cabinet on Tuesday.