Increase in Dumfries and Galloway Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Dumfries and Galloway has risen from less than five to 23, according to new statistics.

These figures cover the the seven days up to April 25 2021.

In the same period, the number of new close contacts increased from 17 in the previous week to stand at 244.

The district's health and social care partnership is managing one outbreak of cases localised in Upper Nithsdale. Testing there is continuing until the end of the week.

This news comes as the partnership also began its vaccination programme for people in their 40s.

Appointments are going out over the next three weeks, with jabs taking place over a three-week period.

Dr Nigel Calvert, the immunisation co-ordinator for NHS Dumfries and Galloway, said:

We are now planning the roll-out of vaccinations to the 40-49 age cohort, with letters beginning to go out next week. Throughout this programme, careful planning has taken place to ensure we have had sufficient stocks to provide second doses as required within eight to 12 weeks of the first vaccination. Dr Nigel Calvert, NHS Dumfries and Galloway

He added:

As a result, we are continuing to ensure our capacity is closely aligned to our vaccine supply. Dr Nigel Calvert, NHS Dumfries and Galloway

So far, 17,375 first dose vaccinations have been delivered in the region to people aged under 50, who meet government eligibility.

As of 26 April 2021, a total of 89,012 first dose vaccinations had been delivered, representing 72.1 per cent of the adult population of Dumfries and Galloway. There had also been 58,732 second doses, which means that 66 per cent of everyone who has been vaccinated to date had received both jabs.