Police seize £250k of heroin in Scottish Borders

More than £250,000-worth of heroin has been seized in the Scottish Borders after a series of raids.

Police Scotland Officers searched seven homes in Galashiels yesterday and found drugs, cash and electronic equipment.

In one of the properties - a house in Laidlaw Court - heroin with a street value of more than £250,000 was found. A 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection with drug offences.

He is due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court today.

The force has said four other men - aged 24, 28, 32, and 43 - "will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with drugs offences".

It described the seizure as the result of an "intelligence-led" operation, which involved officers from several different departments.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns said:

This is a significant seizure and demonstrates our determination to rid our streets of drugs. Through effective intelligence gathering, the help and support from the local community we continue to cause considerable disruption to the supply of drugs in the Scottish Borders and associated organised crime. DCI Bryan Burns, Police Scotland

He added:

We will continue to investigate those who profit from, and care nothing for, the misery that drugs bring to individuals, their families and communities. DCI Bryan Burns, Police Scotland

Anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs can contact police on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.