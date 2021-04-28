Queen of the South pay tribute to departing captain Dobbie

Queen of the South have thanked departing captain Stephen Dobbie for his service to the club.

Mr Dobbie has announced he will leave the Dumfries club on Friday after its Scottish Championship match against Dundee.

The striker has played for seven-and-a-half years over two stints at the club - from 2007-09 and from 2016. His highlights with the club include scoring 43 goals in one season, becoming the club's second-highest overall goalscorer with 166 to date and being part of the squad which played for the Doonhamers in the Scottish Cup final in 2008.

He is one of three players who have a statue outside Palmerston Park and was inducted into the clubs Hall of Fame.

In a statement the club said:

Friday will be an emotional day for many and it’s regretful that there will not be a crowd in the stadium to give Stephen the send off he deserves. But we are sure every Queens fan will join us in wishing Stephen all the best. From everyone at the club - thank you. Queen of the South

Mr Dobbie also played tribute to the fans.

What an amazing time I’ve had. I have loved every minute of my seven and a half years. I made my debut against Dundee so it’s fitting my last appearance will be against them. My first ever goal for the club came against Dundee so fingers crossed history will repeat itself and my last will be too when we play them on Friday night. Stephen Dobbie

He added: