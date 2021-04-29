There are calls for Cumbria to support international and national efforts to help India amid a rising surge of coronavirus.

The country is suffering record-breaking daily infections, severe oxygen shortages and overwhelmed hospitals - around 115 people are dying every hour.

Credit: PA

Cumbria Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses in the region that have any supplies or support, such as these critical items below, to get in touch:

Empty, refillable Oxygen cylinders with 10 litres and 45 litres LMO capacity;

Oxygen concentrators;

In situ oxygen manufacturing plants for hospitals; and

Remdesivir

India has surpassed the milestone of 200,000 recorded coronavirus deaths, but there are fears the figure could be much higher. The country also reported 362,757 new infections, a new global record.

Credit: AP

Suzanne Caldwell, Managing Director of Cumbria Chamber of Commerce, said: “Hopefully we can demonstrate that we can not only just help our own communities but those which are in a similar grave need, despite being over the other side of the globe.

“While a specific list has been identified, if there are other items, services or support you, your supply chain or wider network can provide which could be helpful, please highlight those too.”

Businesses able to help are asked to get in touch with the UKIBC at covidsupport@ukibc.com or UNICEF on rmpindia@unicef.org or call +91 8743 00 2523.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast:

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has extended its coronavirus appeal to include India in order to provide aid and medical supplies to the country. Those wishing to donate can do so here.