Covid-19 patients in Cumbria's hospitals remain 'very low'

Hospital admissions for patients with coronavirus in Cumbria remain 'very low' and new cases are around half the national average.

The latest data for week ending 23 April shows there were 59 new cases recorded in the county, down from 75 the week before. This gives a weekly infection rate of 12 per 100,000.

Despite low figures across the county, Director of Public Health Colin Cox has urged Cumbrian's to stick to the roadmap.

He said: "..please don’t forget the face coverings, hand washing and social distancing. And remember cars are classed as indoors spaces so there should still be no mixing of people from different households in cars.

“Regular testing is also an important part of how we keep infection rates low, so I strongly encourage everyone to do a test regularly."

He continued: "They are available free of charge from test centres and pharmacies, and you can even get home delivery via GOV.UK.

"Testing remains important even if you’ve been vaccinated, you can still get Covid and spread it, you’re just less likely to get seriously ill yourself.”

The most recent data shows 291,285 people in Cumbria have received their first vaccine dose, with a further 124,550 receiving their second.

People aged 42 and over in England can now book their coronavirus vaccine, after the booking system was extended for the second time in two days.