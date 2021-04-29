NSPCC helpline referrals rise nearly 30% in Cumbria and North East

NSPCC helpline referrals have risen by nearly 30 percent in Cumbria and the North East of England.

More than 2,000 referrals were made to external agencies last year, relating to child welfare - an increase of 27% compared to 2019/20.

Referrals are made when concerns reported to the helpline are considered serious enough to warrant further investigation.

Calls about adult's mental health and behaviour was the main concern, followed by neglect, and emotional and physical abuse.

NSPCC helpline can be contacted on 0808 500 8000 Credit: PA

Across the UK a record number of adults with concerns about children called the NSPCC in the last the last year, as contacts to its helpline surged by nearly a quarter.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO, said: ‘“The record number of contacts to our helpline reinforces the need for Governments across the UK to put children at the heart of their recovery plans. These must go beyond education and address the harm some have experienced so the pandemic doesn’t leave a legacy of trauma for children.

“But this isn’t just a job for our Governments. Everyone has to play their part in keeping children safe. And that’s why we’re planning Childhood Day on 11 June when we’ll celebrate childhood and encourage people to get involved in making sure all children grow up happy and safe.”

The NSPCC has warned that with children back in schools, any signs of abuse they experienced during lockdown will become visible.