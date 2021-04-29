Region's clubs join social media boycott in stand against racism and abuse
Sporting teams in Cumbria and the south of Scotland will unite in a social media boycott over lack of action on online abuse.
The boycott across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels will start at 3pm on Friday through until 11.59pm on Monday night.
Queen of the South, Annan Athletic and Carlisle United are among the teams in our region taking a stand amid a rising tide of racist and sexist abuse directed on social media.
"You see the rise of that hate": Tackling racism in football on social media
'Racism in the game is getting worse' - Cumbria's first professional black footballer
Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive said: “Through the work of our Equality and Diversity Board we have set up Football Unites, an equality framework that underlines our commitment to fairness, justice, respect, inclusion and the removal of barriers.
“At our recent summit meeting involving clubs and representatives of the game we witnessed a groundswell of people motivated to tackle inequality in all its forms. We are also in dialogue with social media companies to ensure adequate preventative measures are put in place to tackle the specific issue of online abuse via those channels.”
Scottish Women’s Football Chair Viviane McLaren said: “The exposure the women’s game continues to get across all media channels is extremely exciting for us all.
"What has sadly come along with this wider reach has been an increase in abusive and discriminatory language targeted at those involved in our game.
"This has been particularly prevalent on social media and we have made it very clear we will not tolerate this."
Some athletes, sponsors and sporting broadcasters will also take part in the social media blackout over the bank holiday weekend, including talkSPORT and BT Sport.
