Representing Border: 29.04.21

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Tonight's election special comes from Galashiels. Who's on the road to victory in the race to represent the South of Scotland? We find out what parties are promising to improve the region's transport links. Also on the programme - Peter MacMahon question the Former First Minister Alex Salmond about his new party and his calls to build a so called supermajority for independence at Holyrood and with a week to go till polling day our regular commentators Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie give us their predictions of the election results.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: