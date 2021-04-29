Scottish Election 2021: The candidates for the South Scotland regional list
We're looking at the election contest for the South Scotland regional list. That's the second vote you cast for a party or independent candidate on the peach ballot paper.
Seven MSPs are elected for the region and one of the key challenges in the area is transport. Matty Sutton reports.
Here's a full list of the parties you can vote for in the South of Scotland region.
Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party
Alba Party
All For Unity
Freedom Alliance
Independent Green Voice
Reform UK
Scotia Future
Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
Scottish Family Party
Scottish Green Party
Scottish Labour Party
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scottish Libertarian Party
Scottish National Party
UK Independence Party
Vanguard Party
