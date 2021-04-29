Scottish Election 2021: The candidates for the South Scotland regional list

We're looking at the election contest for the South Scotland regional list. That's the second vote you cast for a party or independent candidate on the peach ballot paper.

Seven MSPs are elected for the region and one of the key challenges in the area is transport. Matty Sutton reports.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Here's a full list of the parties you can vote for in the South of Scotland region.

Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party

Alba Party

All For Unity

Freedom Alliance

Independent Green Voice

Reform UK

Scotia Future

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Scottish Family Party

Scottish Green Party

Scottish Labour Party

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Scottish Libertarian Party

Scottish National Party

UK Independence Party

Vanguard Party