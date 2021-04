Dog walkers are being urged to remain vigilant after a clump of toxic palm oil washed up on a beach in West Cumbria.

Police say the oil was reported to have been spotted on the beach by Shore Road, near Drigg, at 11:35am on Friday 30 April. Partner agencies are currently working to remove it.

Officers are reminding people that palm oil can be toxic to pets and advise people to keep dogs away while the clean up is completed.