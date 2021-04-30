Jedburgh and Melrose Abbey among historic sites to welcome back visitors

A number of historic visitor attractions in the south of Scotland will reopen today after lockdown measures were eased this week.

The ancient abbeys in Melrose, Jedburgh and Drybrugh are among over 200 free attractions run by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to welcome back visitors It's the longest closure since the Second World War.

Alex Paterson, Chief Executive of HES, said: "Our heritage sites are home to over 5,000 years of history and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back once more, so they can once again experience Scotland’s history."

Jedburgh Abbey Credit: PA

The full list of attractions opening today across Scotland:

Aberdour Castle

Arbroath Abbey

Blackness Castle

Caerlaverock Castle

Craigmillar Castle

Dirleton Castle

Doune Castle

Dryburgh Abbey

Dunblane Cathedral

Dundonald Castle

Dunfermline Abbey Nave

Edinburgh Castle

Elgin Cathedral

Fort George

Glasgow Cathedral

Huntly Castle

Jedburgh Abbey

Linlithgow Palace

Melrose Abbey

St Andrews Castle

St Andrews Cathedral

Skara Brae

Stirling Castle

Tantallon Castle

Urquhart Castle

All visitors, including members, will be required to pre-book tickets online by visiting restarthistory.scot