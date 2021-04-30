Jedburgh and Melrose Abbey among historic sites to welcome back visitors

Merlose Abbey Credit: PA

A number of historic visitor attractions in the south of Scotland will reopen today after lockdown measures were eased this week.

The ancient abbeys in Melrose, Jedburgh and Drybrugh are among over 200 free attractions run by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to welcome back visitors It's the longest closure since the Second World War.

Alex Paterson, Chief Executive of HES, said: "Our heritage sites are home to over 5,000 years of history and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back once more, so they can once again experience Scotland’s history."

Jedburgh Abbey Credit: PA

The full list of attractions opening today across Scotland:

  • Aberdour Castle

  • Arbroath Abbey

  • Blackness Castle

  • Caerlaverock Castle

  • Craigmillar Castle

  • Dirleton Castle

  • Doune Castle

  • Dryburgh Abbey

  • Dunblane Cathedral

  • Dundonald Castle

  • Dunfermline Abbey Nave

  • Edinburgh Castle

  • Elgin Cathedral

  • Fort George

  • Glasgow Cathedral

  • Huntly Castle

  • Jedburgh Abbey

  • Linlithgow Palace

  • Melrose Abbey

  • St Andrews Castle

  • St Andrews Cathedral

  • Skara Brae

  • Stirling Castle

  • Tantallon Castle

  • Urquhart Castle

All visitors, including members, will be required to pre-book tickets online by visiting restarthistory.scot