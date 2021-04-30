Jedburgh and Melrose Abbey among historic sites to welcome back visitors
A number of historic visitor attractions in the south of Scotland will reopen today after lockdown measures were eased this week.
The ancient abbeys in Melrose, Jedburgh and Drybrugh are among over 200 free attractions run by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to welcome back visitors It's the longest closure since the Second World War.
Alex Paterson, Chief Executive of HES, said: "Our heritage sites are home to over 5,000 years of history and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back once more, so they can once again experience Scotland’s history."
The full list of attractions opening today across Scotland:
Aberdour Castle
Arbroath Abbey
Blackness Castle
Caerlaverock Castle
Craigmillar Castle
Dirleton Castle
Doune Castle
Dryburgh Abbey
Dunblane Cathedral
Dundonald Castle
Dunfermline Abbey Nave
Edinburgh Castle
Elgin Cathedral
Fort George
Glasgow Cathedral
Huntly Castle
Jedburgh Abbey
Linlithgow Palace
Melrose Abbey
St Andrews Castle
St Andrews Cathedral
Skara Brae
Stirling Castle
Tantallon Castle
Urquhart Castle
All visitors, including members, will be required to pre-book tickets online by visiting restarthistory.scot