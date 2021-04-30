Sabrina Verjee: Vet's second attempt at breaking Wainwright record

A vet from Cumbria who aims to break the overall record for running all 214 Wainwrights has set off on her challenge.

Ultra-runner Sabrina Verjee left her home in Langdale, in the Lake District, early on Friday morning with a goal of finishing the round in under six days.

It's the second time Sabrina has taken on the challenge. Last year she completed the run in under seven days but, due to a knee injury, she was forced to accept help during some of the descents.

She hopes this time to beat the current record of six days and six hours currently held by Paul Tierney.

Sabrina said: “Running is an amazing sport for mental health – for me it’s not actually about setting a record at all, but about the enjoyment, the camaraderie and the support team.

"This is a team effort – like football with one person scoring the goal, but the whole team wanting the same thing. Our fingers are crossed that the weather will be kind and that my body behaves!”

For safety reasons, Sabrina is asking people not to join her on the fells or at the finish line. Her progress can be followed live here.