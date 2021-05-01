Roads blocked in Kendal and Carlisle as part of national climate change protests

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Roads were blocked in Kendal and Carlisle today (Saturday 1 May) as three local people joined hundreds of individuals in a nationwide protest on the climate crisis, two years since Parliament declared an environmental emergency.

Traffic was stopped in Kendal and Carlisle and over 200 other towns and cities across the country as individual protestors sat alone in the road.

One was arrested and two others were moved on by police.

The so-called ‘Rebellion of One’ is the latest in a series XR actions which group members say is a way of drawing attention to the climate and ecological crisis.