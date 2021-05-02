Cumbrian man celebrates 101st birthday by walking 101 steps

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A Cumbrian man has celebrated his 101st birthday by walking 101 steps near his home in Skelton near Penrith.

Bill Howe was inspired by the fundraising efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore and decided to take on his own challenge.

Bill Howe set out to raise £101 but is now on course to raise £1,000

It was tiring but people clapped and I am glad it is over now. Bill Howe

Mr Howe set out to raise £101 but is now on course to raise £1,000. The money will go to Hospice at Home Carlisle and North Lakeland.

I saw the Captain Tom 100 challenge on Facebook and I thought that sounds a really good challenge for dad. When I saw we could do it for Hospice at Home it was a done deal really. They were so helpful when my mum was unwell two years ago. Their love and care was second to none. Pauline Piper, Bill's daughter

Like many charities Hospice at Home has struggled through the pandemic.