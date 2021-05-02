Cumbrian man celebrates 101st birthday by walking 101 steps
A Cumbrian man has celebrated his 101st birthday by walking 101 steps near his home in Skelton near Penrith.
Bill Howe was inspired by the fundraising efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore and decided to take on his own challenge.
It was tiring but people clapped and I am glad it is over now.
Mr Howe set out to raise £101 but is now on course to raise £1,000. The money will go to Hospice at Home Carlisle and North Lakeland.
I saw the Captain Tom 100 challenge on Facebook and I thought that sounds a really good challenge for dad. When I saw we could do it for Hospice at Home it was a done deal really. They were so helpful when my mum was unwell two years ago. Their love and care was second to none.
Like many charities Hospice at Home has struggled through the pandemic.
Without our community we would not be bale to raise the funds we desperately need. Obviously the last year has been challenging but we have been so lucky to have the goodwill and such kindness from our community. It is just unbelievable and we are just very, very thankful.