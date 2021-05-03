Cumbrian swimmer Luke Greenbank is ready to race in Olympics

The countdown to the summer Olympics is on. With less than 100 days to go, Cumbrian swimmer Luke Greenbank says he "cannot wait" to get in the water and race.

The 23-year-old from Cockermouth was one of the first four swimmers to be selected for Team GB, along with Olympic champion Adam Peaty, Olympic medallist Duncan Scott and world medallist James Wilby.

It will be his first Olympics and he says it has been a dream of his that he has worked towards since he began swimming at the age of nine.

I've been in touch with people from back home, my mum and dad. I think they'll be up at 2am watching the finals. To know that they're watching will be really motivating for me. Luke Greenbank, Team GB swimmer

Greenbank was supposed to compete last year but the games in Tokyo were postponed due to Covid.

He says having an extra year of training has helped his confidence in the pool.

Luke is ready to make a splash a the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: PA Images

Greenbank became a double medallist at his second World Championships in 2019 with his performances including securing gold as part of Great Britain’s history making men’s 4x100m medley relay team and bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Here Luke is pictured with his silver medal after the men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Credit: PA Images.

Following his selection in January, in March Luke broke a 10-year British back-stroke record, taking 0.24 seconds off the previous record for the 200m event.