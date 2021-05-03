Easing of lockdown has not lead to significant rise in Cumbria Covid cases

The easing of lockdown restrictions has not lead to a significant rise in Covid infections in Cumbria.

Director of Public Health Colin Cox says the latest figures show that the controlled relaxation of rules around socialising and the reopening of the economy are encouraging.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

He is also urging people to stick to the roadmap and to be tested regularly.

Cumbria's Director of Public Health says people having regular tests and following the guidelines are crucial to keeping Covid levels low. Credit: PA Images

Tests are available free of charge from test centres and pharmacies and home delivery via GOV.UK.

People aged 40 and over in England are now being invited to book their vaccines.