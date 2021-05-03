New Penrith community garden aims to help support children's mental health

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A community garden has been created near Penrith. The space at Yanwath Primary, which is also open to the public at weekends, is part of the school's approach to looking after children's mental health.

We hope that this garden is going to make our children much more willing to be outside, to be inquisitive, to come away from screens because they've had an awful lot of time indoors, not being with their friends, so hopefully it will make them more sociable again. Cate Floyd, Headteacher, Yanwath Primary School

It was transformed during the third lockdown. What was an overgrown wasteland is now an outdoor learning area.

The space is now an outdoor learning area. It is hoped the project will encourage students to get outside after months of home learning. Credit: ITV Border

Many of the materials for the project were donated. Without local companies, quite literally digging deep for free, the nurture garden would not have been possible.