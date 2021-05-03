On this final election special the SNP leader is back campaigning in the South West arguing experienced leadership is needed to recover from COVID. In the last of our leader interviews Peter MccMahon questions Nicola Sturgeon on her handling of the pandemic, her record in government and what independence would mean for the Border region. The First Minister tells Representing Border she believes Scotland may be independent within five years. Also on the programme - a round up of the day's campaigning, plus a report on the local plans to conduct this COVID election safely.

