SNP leader insists her government has not forgotten south west Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted the Scottish Government has not ignored or forgotten the south west of Scotland.

In the last of our interviews with Scottish party leaders ahead of the Holyrood election, the SNP leader promised investment for the region if she is re-elected.

The SNP leader was in a rainy Dumfries this morning (3 May) to argue that experienced leadership is needed as Scotland continues to emerge from the pandemic.

Our Political Editor spoke to Ms Sturgeon on that visit.

It has been a busy Bank Holiday Monday for the other party leaders too.In Edinburgh, Douglas Ross urged people to lend the Scottish Conservatives their list vote, in order to stop a second independence referendum.

Anas Sarwar met teachers in Glasgow, and said Scottish Labour would focus on improving education, rather than the constitution.

In Stirling, the Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie said the climate emergency was their top priority.

While Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie fed the penguins at Edinburgh Zoo, and pledged to focus on recovery rather than division.

There is more on today's campaigning, and the full interview with Nicola Sturgeon on tonight's Representing Border at 10.15pm for viewers in Scotland.